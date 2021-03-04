Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $435.42 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,734,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,674,319 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $435,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $33.06. 1,347,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,780,928. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of -388.85 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,026,127 shares of company stock worth $96,254,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.