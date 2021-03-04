Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,141,288 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510,905 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,141,288 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Akamai Technologies worth $683,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 47,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,228. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

