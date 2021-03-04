Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 95,719 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095,807 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 95,719 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $574,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

