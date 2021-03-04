Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 23,467,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,824,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

