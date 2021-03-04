Clifford E. Marks Sells 150,000 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NCMI stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

