Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CBGPF stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

