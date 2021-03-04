Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Down 7.8%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 1,572,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,750,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $373.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of -3.30.

In other news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,546 shares of company stock worth $797,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 5,683.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 134.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,163 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 426.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 71,860 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.