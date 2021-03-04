Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 112.9% in February

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the January 28th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,838.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$91.64 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

