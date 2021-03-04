Colliers Securities Comments on Protech Home Medical Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protech Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Protech Home Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTQ. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Protech Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protech Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

Protech Home Medical stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62. Protech Home Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78.

Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

