Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 72.6% in February

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the January 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. 61,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.