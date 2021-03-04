Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

