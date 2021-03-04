Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $67.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Columbus McKinnon traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after buying an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

