Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Parnassus Investments CA’s 5th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 3.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,134,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 999,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $54.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

