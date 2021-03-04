Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $24,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 262,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

