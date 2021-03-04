Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lessened by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Comcast by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 262,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

