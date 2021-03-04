Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.