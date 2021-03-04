Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $9.75 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$6.95 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

