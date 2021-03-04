Comparing Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB)

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) and Citizens Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.35 $1.79 billion $3.84 11.62

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA).

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 4 9 0 2.57

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $41.42, suggesting a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA)

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) went out of business. Citizens Bancorp completed the sale of substantially all the assets of Citizens Bank of Northern California to Tri Counties Bank, Inc. in September 2011. Previously, Citizens Bank of Northern California provided community banking services to small and middle market businesses and individuals in Nevada and Placer Counties. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Nevada City, California.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 135 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

