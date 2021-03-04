Comparing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 3.38% 11.19% 4.10% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -459.46% -166.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantel Medical and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $1.02 billion 3.05 $13.71 million $1.65 44.39 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 622.22 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Risk & Volatility

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cantel Medical and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 1 2 1 0 2.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cantel Medical presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Cantel Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cantel Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Life Sciences segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratories, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers, as well as microbiological testing services. The company's Dental segment offers hand and powered dental instruments, instrument reprocessing and sterility assurance products, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under various third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

