Comparing Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) & Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential downside of 20.50%. Given Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is more favorable than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Dividends

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund beats Tortoise Energy Infrastructure on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities. The fund primarily invests in securities of publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships and stocks of companies having a market capitalization greater than $100 million. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation was formed on October 29, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of large cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lipper Large-Cap Core Mutual Fund Average, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite Index, and the S&P 500 Index. Liberty All Star Equity Fund was formed on October 31, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

