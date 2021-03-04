Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the January 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 57,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.46. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

