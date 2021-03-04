Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Conformis stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,288,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,345. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

