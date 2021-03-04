Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.41. Conformis shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 522,501 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFMS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conformis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conformis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

