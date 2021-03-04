Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CFF traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.65. 95,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,953. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

