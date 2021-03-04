Contrasting Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and Perspecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perspecta 0 6 0 0 2.00

Perspecta has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.60%. Given Perspecta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perspecta is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Perspecta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.03 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.12

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63% Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perspecta beats Glory Star New Media Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.