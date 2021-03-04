Contrasting TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TUI and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 8 1 0 0 1.11 Davide Campari-Milano 3 4 3 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

TUI has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TUI pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TUI pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TUI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TUI and Davide Campari-Milano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI $8.90 billion 0.40 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -1.00 Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 6.66 $345.41 million $0.26 45.92

Davide Campari-Milano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TUI. TUI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI -40.88% -128.51% -18.59% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats TUI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., SociÃ©tÃ© en Commandite par Actions.

