Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.