Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Sangamo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 355,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 161,549 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

