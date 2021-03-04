Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $463.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.10 and a 200 day moving average of $403.59. The stock has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.