Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.43 and its 200-day moving average is $270.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

