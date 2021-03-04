Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $12.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,994. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

