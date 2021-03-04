Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $24.81 on Thursday, hitting $491.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,622. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

