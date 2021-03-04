Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.39. 203,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,697. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

