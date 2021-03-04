CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CORR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 6,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,420. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.