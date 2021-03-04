Cormark Comments on Secure Energy Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

TSE:SES opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

