Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 86,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,271. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824,068 shares of company stock valued at $51,910,797. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

