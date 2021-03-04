Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Down 8.2%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.91. 1,554,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,121,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

