Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89. 2,057,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 810,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

