Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST remained flat at $$323.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 97,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

