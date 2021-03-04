Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

