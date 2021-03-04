COVA Achieves Market Cap of $919,089.70 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. COVA has a market capitalization of $919,089.70 and $222,053.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00058630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.12 or 0.00796306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00033422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

