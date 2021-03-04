CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the January 28th total of 410,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $1,764,736.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 million, a PE ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

