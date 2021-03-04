CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CRA International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRAI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,689. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $467.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

