Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,420

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 2,070 ($27.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,950.96. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,450 ($32.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £555.32 million and a P/E ratio of 33.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

