Credit Suisse Group Boosts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $89.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Farfetch stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. Research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

