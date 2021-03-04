Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 871,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 216,263 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

