Credit Suisse Group Raises Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $61.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Groupon by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Groupon by 83.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

