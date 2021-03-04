Credit Suisse Group Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $57.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in L Brands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 355,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

