Credit Suisse Group Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $47.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock worth $303,092,797 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

