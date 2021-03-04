Credit Suisse Group Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $296.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $307.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.82.

AMT opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

